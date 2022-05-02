Fleetwood Town head coach Stephen Crainey has reflected on his time as head coach after League One survival

Fleetwood’s superior goal difference kept them up, despite losing 4-2 at Bolton Wanderers on the final day, as Gillingham instead dropped into League Two.

In the role for over five months, initially as interim boss, Crainey enjoyed his first foray into management at senior level, having been in charge of the club’s Under-23s.

Fleetwood Town head coach Stephen Crainey after Saturday's game against Bolton Wanderers.

There is no indication yet as to whether the Scot will remain in the job beyond this season but Crainey is grateful for the chance he was given.

He said: “First and foremost I want to thank the club for this opportunity to take this role on. I've really enjoyed it,” he said.

“The players have responded every day to everything I've asked of them.

“Could the results have been slightly better? Yes, but it's been the injury scenario at the club...

“The experience the younger players at the club have gained and the opportunities we gave them will stand them in unbelievable stead.

"They will have gained invaluable experiences as will I. I'll reflect on and dissect my own performance and I'll definitely learn from this.

“I enjoy working with these players and I'm sure they enjoy working with me but that's not for me to say.