Stephen Crainey hopes to continue with Fleetwood Town

The Scot was appointed until the end of the campaign after initially replacing Simon Grayson in an interim role last November.

It was a breathtaking game that saw Town lead 1-0, trail 2-1 and level at 2-2 before two late goals sealed Wanderers’ win.

Stephen Crainey spoke after Fleetwood Town's defeat on Saturday Picture: Sam Fielding/PRiME Media Images Limited

However, thanks to Rotherham United’s 2-0 win at Gillingham, it was Fleetwood who lived to fight on in the game’s third tier.

“It is up to the chairman (Andy Pilley) to decide what he wants to do for the future,” said Crainey.

“There will be a cooling down period and a debrief, and he will make a decision he feels right for the football club

“I am sure there will be dialogue and I am sure he will announce something in due course.

“I love football, it is that simple. I want to be involved in the game.

“I have had a long career as a player and Fleetwood gave me an unbelievable opportunity to come to the club, starting with the Academy straight through to this role I have done now.”

“I don’t want to stop,” he added. “I’d like to thank the club for giving me this opportunity to take this role on. I have really enjoyed it.