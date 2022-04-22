Fleetwood Town head coach says side must win games to stay in League One

Fleetwood have a huge match tomorrow at home to AFC Wimbledon as they look to maintain their League One status.

The Dons are three points and a place behind their relegation rivals in the bottom four and are seeking their first win in 25 games.

Fleetwood Town head coach Stephen Crainey knows both teams need to win Saturday's Highbury clash

A Town victory would relegate the visitors and be a huge step towards safety for Crainey’s side and the Scot said: “We're in the relegation zone and we need to be winning games of football.

"Wimbledon will be coming up to Fleetwood to win the game. They need to win the game.

"We'll be looking to win the game at the same time. It will be an exciting match and hopefully we come out of it with the three points.

"I'm asking the players to go to places they've probably never been before and that's through sheer work rate.

"They're going to do that for me, I know that. We need to show the mentality that we have been showing in the last two games and hopefully we will come out with a result.”

Crainey knows the supporters can play a huge role but insists his players must give them something to shout about.

He said: “The crowd are going to be massive. They've stayed right with the group, both against Oxford and at Gillingham over Easter, which has been great to see.

"Saturday is looking like it's going to be a sell-out and we're going to need everyone to get behind the group.

"We need to start the games properly to get the crowd on the edge of their seats. That's what we're going to be looking to do.

“I still have absolute confidence that we will survive relegation and that starts on Saturday against Wimbledon. There are no other thoughts than winning the game.

"We've watched Wimbledon’s last games and they were unlucky not to win against Wycombe Wanderers on Monday. They create chances and we're going to need to be right at it but it's one we're looking forward to.”