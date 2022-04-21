Fleetwood Town give away 500 free tickets to fans for League One clash with AFC Wimbledon

A crucial game in their bid to stay in League One, Fleetwood could heave themselves out of the bottom four with a win against the Dons, who are just one place and three points behind.

Supporters who are able to prove that they are from the local community may claim two free tickets from the Fleetwood ticket office, with 500 available in total.

Pilley said: "As a token of how important this game is, I am happy that if local people want to come to the game on Saturday - if you can prove you are local and can come to our ticket office - we will give you a ticket for Saturday.

Fleetwood Town chairman Andy Pilley

"It's almost a reward for all parts of the local community as thanks, compliments of the football club.

"Regardless of their financial situation, for people that really want to be at the game, they can be. But it must be first come, first served.

“Our supporters and our people are notoriously territorial and proud and the uptake in tickets shows that.

"I know for certain it will be a full house, we only have a few hundred left.

"The uptake has been unlike big cup games, the phones have been ringing off the hook and I have to say to people - if you want to come on Saturday then you need to act quickly.