Fleetwood Town handed Papa John's Trophy trip to Bolton Wanderers
Fleetwood Town will meet Bolton Wanderers in the last 32 of this season’s Papa John’s Trophy.
The draw, which was made on Saturday afternoon, sees Town travel to the University of Bolton Stadium
Their opponents reached this stage after they finished top of Group D with a 100 per cent record.
The match will be played in the week commencing November 29.
Elsewhere, Town’s U18s reached the next round of the FA Youth Cup after victory last night.
They made it into round three thanks to a 1-0, extra-time defeat of Mansfield Town at Highbury.
Harry Clarke and Zane Marsh had seen goals disallowed before the only goal came with seven minutes remaining as skipper Will Johnson fired home.
