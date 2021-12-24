Fleetwood Town hand professional contract to Rossall School pupil

The full-back was initially released by the club aged 13 but has since been in Town’s Elite Football Programme at Rossall School.

The youngster has featured for Fleetwood’s U18s under Simon Wiles and played against Liverpool in the FA Youth Cup.

He has also been on loan at Barnoldswick Town and now has a deal until the end of the season at Highbury, with the option of a further 12 months.

Ollie Leggett has put pen to paper with Fleetwood Town Picture: Fleetwood Town FC

Jack Higgins, Town’s head of academy, said: “Ollie deserves a huge well done for the way he’s conducted himself whilst he’s been with us.

“The one thing he has done is take the opportunity that presented itself – which is something we ask all of our players to do.

“It’s a fantastic story. He was released by us at 13 and joined Rossall’s football programme, which we now support in delivering.

“For Ollie to go full circle and gain a contract with us highlights the fantastic work the Rossall staff and coaches do in offering an elite football programme for boys like Ollie to continue their development. We look forward to working more closely with Ollie next year.”

Leggett’s contract is a proud moment for the school and for their director of football, Joey Newson.

He said: “I couldn’t be happier for Ollie, he has worked so hard over the last few years to keep developing his game and deserves this opportunity.

“I know how hard he found it being released by Fleetwood four years ago, but it just shows that everyone’s journey is different.

“Being around our full-time training model at school has ensured that he continually developed his game and was provided with the opportunity to be seen by Fleetwood on a regular basis.

“This is a testament to Ollie and the incredible coaching and school staff that support him every day, as well as his team-mates at school who strive for the highest standards in all sessions and games.

“He knows that this is just the beginning of his journey, and he needs to keep working hard every day, but we are proud of this achievement and look forward to continually watching him develop and get better.”

Town CEO Steve Curwood added: “It’s great to see that our relationship with Rossall School is supporting both the school and also the football club, and it’s great to see Ollie being given the opportunity due to that partnership.”