Fleetwood Town front man is happy that the goals are coming his way

Garner got off the mark for the season last time out against Rotherham United as Town put four past them at the New York Stadium.

They are unbeaten in four in all competitions, having lost their opening four games of the season.

The Cod Army had been upbeat about their performances despite the lack of points early on.

Fleetwood Town striker Ged Garner Picture: Sam Fielding/PRIME Media Images Limited

Garner is now pleased to see them getting the rewards for their performances.

He said: “It’s better to get results, it’s a results business at the end of the day.

“When we have been getting results, they’ve probably been worse performances than our first few games – in a weird way.

“I thought we started the season coming out of the blocks quickly.

“We started off making chances. We just weren’t getting the goals, then we’d concede an unlucky goal down the other end.

“This time, I think the goals are starting to come in now – especially for myself.

“It’s always good to get off the mark with your first goal of the season.

“When you come into any season you try and score as quick as possible.

“Now I’ve got my first, hopefully I can carry on.”

Despite only being 22 years of age, Garner was the senior striker at Highbury going into pre-season after the exits of experienced team-mates.

Reinforcements were brought in with Callum Morton and Ryan Edmondson signing on loan before Joe Garner’s arrival at the end of August.

Garner is looking to learn from his namesake, who has displayed stellar form in League One in the past.

He said: “Personally, I’m always happy to be in the starting XI but a lot of players have come in so, every week, you’re fighting for your place and you’ve got to perform or you’ll come straight out of the team.

“We brought Joe Garner in and it’s another challenge for myself.

“He’s been there, done it and will hopefully still do it here for Fleetwood.

“It’s always a challenge but him coming in, I know I can learn from him.

“He’s had a great career so far, I get to work with him every day in training.

“It was like with Paddy Madden and Ched Evans when they were here.

“It’s the same thing where, every day in training, you watch his movements, watch what he does and how he prepares, things like that.

“You take in little things from each one of their games and try and put it into your game.

“Each striker does their own thing and you look to add bits to your game.

“Also, you need to know what you’re good at and what you need to work on.”