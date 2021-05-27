Fleetwood Town freeze Onward Card prices for another season

Onward Cards, which have replaced traditional season tickets at Highbury and roll on from season to season, are available from £170 for adults, £120 for seniors and under-25s and £23 for under-16s.

Adults can pay £170 for a standing Onward Card, £240 for a seated one and £300 for a premium.

Andy Pilley thanked the Fleetwood fans for their "incredible loyalty"

The standing cards are for the Memorial Stand, with the seating for both the Parkside and Highbury Stands.

Premium pricing applies for block D of the Parkside Stand.

Senior and under- 25 cards are priced at £120 for standing, £180 for seated and £240 for premium. Under-16s will remain at £23 a season for standing and £50 for seated and premium.

Fans who pay for their Onward Card over 10 monthly instalments will incur no extra costs.

Auto renewals will take place for existing Onward Card holders at the start of July, with Onward Cards on sale to new purchasers from Tuesday (June 1).

Fleetwood owner Andy Pilley emailed the Cod Army faithful, saying the club aims to announce a high-profile friendly soon.

He writes: “I’d like to personally thank you for your incredible loyalty and support in the last 18 months. Your loyalty will never be forgotten.