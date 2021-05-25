Fleetwood Town confirm first pre-season friendlies
Fleetwood Town have confirmed their first two pre-season friendlies against non-league opposition.
Tuesday, 25th May 2021
Updated
Tuesday, 25th May 2021, 6:14 pm
Town will start their pre-season match programme with a visit to Northern Premier League Premier Division club Radcliffe on Saturday, July 10.
They will end the month away to Chester of National League North on Saturday, July 31.
The matches will have 3pm kick-offs and a Town statement reads: “Both fixtures will follow government guidelines in terms of fans’ attendance and future fixture announcements will be released in due course.”