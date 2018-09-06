VIDEO: Fleetwood forward Ched Evans has warned Sunderland not to underestimate Town

Fleetwood Town's in-form forward Ched Evans has a message for Sunderland: underestimate us at your peril.

Ten years ago, Fleetwood were in the National League North and Sunderland were competing in the top tier of English football. Now they are meeting in League One.

It will be the biggest crowd Town have ever played in front of in a league game, with 30,000-plus expected at the Stadium of Light.

But despite a far smaller fanbase, stadium and budget, Town have ambitions of battling it out with Sunderland for promotion.

With a £10m training complex of their own and plenty of higher-level experience in their squad, Town head to Wearside yet to concede an away goal and on a five-match unbeaten run in League One.

Striker Evans says people will soon give Town the respect they deserve and realise they are contenders, though the underdog mentality suits the 29-year-old.

He said: “You can probably use the word ‘underdogs’ but it only goes in our favour if people underestimate us. Look at our results.

“We are looking to go to Sunderland and get a result.

“If we are going there as David v Goliath, then we will take that all day.

“The lads are looking forward to it. It is a great stadium, it is going to be a great atmosphere and it will be perfect for the lads just to go and enjoy themselves.

“There is no pressure but as professionals we should be putting pressure on ourselves. You can only go so long before people sit up and recognise you are here to contend for the league, not just take part in it.

“Look at the way we won Saturday’s game – a lot of teams would have crumbled under pressure at 1-1 with 10 men, sat back and conceded.

“But we carried on playing how we want to play, got the goal and then defended for our lives to get three points.

“Our away record is really good and we have a team I know is capable of getting three points at Sunderland.”

Town are sixth in the table, three points behind the unbeaten Black Cats, and Evans added: “We want to remain up there, contending for the play-offs and automatic (promotion) all season.

“We have to keep getting points on the board and see where we are at Christmas.

“There are a lot of Championship-quality players (in this squad) with promotions.

“I think we will get a top-six finish, automatic hopefully.”