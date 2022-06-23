Fleetwood Town draw Wigan and Manchester United Under-21s in cups

Latics are the only team Fleetwood have ever beaten in the first round of this competition – that 3-2 Highbury success started a run to the third-round two seasons ago, when Town lost to Everton.
However, Wigan won both last season’s League One meetings between the sides on their way to promotion as champions.
Manchester United Under-21s will contest Fleetwood’s group in the Papa John’s Trophy after the draw was completed today.
Town already knew they would face Cumbrian League Two clubs Barrow (for the second successive season) and Carlisle United in Northern Group G.
Now a Premier League U21 side has been added to all eight groups, with United’s youngsters visiting Highbury.
The first two of Fleetwood’s group games will be at home and the last away, though dates for these and the Carabao Cup tie are yet to be announced.