Fleetwood Town draw Wigan and Manchester United Under-21s in cups

Latics are the only team Fleetwood have ever beaten in the first round of this competition – that 3-2 Highbury success started a run to the third-round two seasons ago, when Town lost to Everton.

However, Wigan won both last season’s League One meetings between the sides on their way to promotion as champions.

Fleetwood Town's Parkside Stand during the behind closed doors Sky Bet League 1 match between Fleetwood Town and Swindon Town at Highbury Stadium, Fleetwood, England on 20 March 2021. Photo by Stephen Buckley.

Manchester United Under-21s will contest Fleetwood’s group in the Papa John’s Trophy after the draw was completed today.

Town already knew they would face Cumbrian League Two clubs Barrow (for the second successive season) and Carlisle United in Northern Group G.

Now a Premier League U21 side has been added to all eight groups, with United’s youngsters visiting Highbury.