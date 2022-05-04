Fleetwood Town don't need to change much after League One relegation threat says Danny Andrew

Town stayed up on goal difference ahead of Gillingham after both lost their final match of the campaign.

The Cod Army’s season was one hindered by injuries at Highbury, restricting their ability to pick a settled team.

Fleetwood Town defender Danny Andrew.

When asked what must change, Andrew said: “Less injuries, simple as that.

“We’d have been fine but to have 14 (absentees) in one go is crazy.

“I don’t think we need to do much different – it’s just a case of keeping bodies fit.

“I think a lot of people wrote us off at one point with the amount of injuries we had but full credit to the young lads.

"At one point, they were the backbone of the team and they’ve played a huge part in keeping us in the league.

“It’s been one of the clubs where the younger lads have integrated with the first team a lot and everyone has taken their chance.”

Though Town lost 4-2 at Bolton Wanderers on the last day, Andrew made special mention of Dylan Boyle and Barry Baggley, who scored the opening goal at the weekend.

The 31-year-old added: “Dylan has been superb in every game he's played for us.

“Barry has also taken his chance and scored an unbelievable goal.