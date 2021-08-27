Fleetwood Town defender's delight at reaching his century

The defender made his 100th league appearance for the Cod Army in last Saturday’s win over Cheltenham Town.

He’s currently in his second spell at the club after an injury-ravaged time between 2014 and 2016.

Moves to Grimsby Town and Doncaster Rovers followed before the 30-year-old made the journey back in 2019.

Danny Andrew has completed a century of appearances Picture: Sam Fielding/PRiME Media Images Limited

Andrew said: “It’s been nice – considering I only played about 18 games in the first two years I was here – to make 100 league appearances for Fleetwood after only three or four seasons.

“The club’s changed massively since I first came here, one of the biggest things is the training ground.

“I think we used to train at Fylde Rugby Club back in the day.

“Then, there were portable buildings on the car park whilst these facilities were being built and the cold days in the gym in the winter when there was no heating.

“To get to where the club have got to now, it’s a credit to the chairman (Andy Pilley).”

Since returning to Highbury, Andrew has become known for the quality of his set-pieces, as well as an eye for goal.

He scored from a free-kick in Town’s defeat at Lincoln City a fortnight ago and is keen to make that role his own.

He said: “In the last couple of years, I haven’t really put my stamp on it.

“I’ve scored a few over the years for Fleetwood but there have been other players capable of taking free-kicks and they obviously had their ambitions, taking them and scoring them.

“It’s the same this year really but it’s a big opportunity for me to get on the scoresheet and help the team.

“I have tried a little bit more to put my stamp on it but I’m too nice.

“I generally say ‘If you feel confident then have it.’ – I’m not one to be on the pitch and scrapping over a ball for a free-kick.

“I’ve tried to implement that I will be taking them if we get them on a Saturday.”