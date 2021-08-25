Fleetwood Town's victory was one for the returning fans to enjoy

Both sides had led at Highbury before Shayden Morris scored a late winner to give the Cod Army their first victory of the season.

Town’s opening four games in league and cup all had narrow scorelines with Grayson’s players coming out on the wrong end of each one.

Last Saturday’s game went in Town’s favour though, and while the head coach would much prefer a much calmer and more assured performance, he was happy with the entertainment it provided to the supporters.

Simon Grayson's Fleetwood Town side won their first game of the season last weekend Picture: Sam Fielding/PRiME Media Images Limited

He said: “I’d like to have a game where we are a little more composed and have a little more control.

“It was end-to-end, fantastic for the neutral but, as a manager and coaches, you want to see a little more controlled stuff and still score three without conceding two to make it as nervy as it was.

“The supporters have not been around this place for a long time, so for them to see all the goalmouth action and incidents is what football is all about.

“You could see the reaction of everyone when we got the last-minute winner.

“That atmosphere is what’s been missing and hopefully they all went home happy, come back, keep watching us and hopefully help us to crack on up the league.

“I’ve been in football a long time and in dressing rooms where you think there’s something wrong, but we’ve been playing so well I was thinking that, somewhere down the line, we would get a result that will start our season.”

Town have a free midweek due to their early exit from the Carabao Cup.

The players will still be putting in the hard yards in preparation for Saturday’s trip to Plymouth Argyle.

It’s a long trip at the best of times but there is also the Bank Holiday to consider.

Grayson explained: “We’ll be back in on Monday morning to do the work Monday and Tuesday, then off Wednesday, back in Thursday and we travel down to Plymouth on Friday.

“It will be six to eight hours, so we probably won’t get much work done on Friday.

“It’s also a Bank Holiday weekend so everyone is probably going to the south west coast.

“But we’re looking forward to getting work into the team and we’ll have some smiling faces on Monday morning.”