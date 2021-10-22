Fleetwood Town defender wants to become an inspiration for Highbury youngsters

Hill recorded his half-century for the first team in Tuesday’s home defeat by Burton Albion, having made his debut at just 16 years of age.

Still only 19, Hill said: “It’s been hard to get here. It has not been straightforward but it’s been a really good journey so far.

“I’ve just got to keep pushing and see how many games I can get to by the end of the season. I’m really proud.

James Hill brought up a half-century of Fleetwood Town appearances in midweek Picture: Sam Fielding/PRiME Media Images Limited

“It shows that coming from the academy, it is possible to push on and get into the first team and make the starting XI each week.

“I’ve just got to keep going now and keep showing the other boys that it is possible.”

Asked about his most memorable matches, Hill replied: “The Cambridge game sticks out (a 2-2 draw last month). I managed to score my first league goal in that.

“Blackpool away last season also stands out as I thought I had a really good game.

“There were also some good performances when we went on a bit of a run last season but also this season.

“Blackpool was where it all began (in April 2019). I managed to get my first league start and I found it really difficult against a big striker (Chris Long), but I thought I did well.

“The rest is history from there. I managed to kick on and cement a place in the team.”

Town have a tough test at the weekend, with the trip to Ipswich Town and Hill is relishing coming up against former team-mate Wes Burns.

The winger left Town for Portman Road over the summer and Hill said: “I’m looking forward to it.

“We’ve got to pick ourselves back up after Burton. We can’t feel sorry for ourselves.

“We’ve got to go again and it is just about us and them. It’s men vs men. We just have to keep going and keep pushing up the table.

“Wes Burns will be against us and hopefully we can put things right, win the game and take three points back to Fleetwood.”