Fleetwood Town 0 Burton Albion 1: Town thwarted despite second-half fightback
Fleetwood's hopes of recording back-to-back victories for the first time in League One this season were dashed by Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's Burton Albion.
A first-half goal from Thomas O'Connor, his third in the last two games, was enough to give the Brewers the points in what was very much a game of two halves.
The all-important goal came in the 36th minute as O'Connor made the most of the blustery conditions to swing a right-wing corner straight into the Fleetwood net, with home keeper Alex Cairns complaining loudly that he was being held in the lead-up to the goal.
From there Cairns almost singlehandedly prevented Burton from extending their lead with a string of fine saves as the Brewers dominated with the wind at their backs.
Cairns twice denied Daniel Jebbison before producing a stunning save to flick Lucas Akins' angled shot on to the crossbar.
Burton dominated the final stages of the half and wasted a great chance when Tom Hamer headed wide from close range at the back post after being found by Cameron Borthwick-Jackson.
Fleetwood had named the same starting XI that defeated Crewe Alexandra 3-0 at the weekend and their main efforts of note in a difficult first half came from a Jay Matete shot, which was easily gathered by Ben Garrett in the Burton goal, and a Callum Camps volley that missed the target.
The home side started the second half much better, however, as the wind subsided and caused the Burton defence some problems.
Camps produced a superb volley with the outside of his right foot that was deflected just wide and the ever dangerous Danny Andrew curled a trademark 25-yard free-kick narrowly over the bar.
Fleetwood dominated possession and Dan Batty produced a shot that was well gathered by Garrett after a tricky bounce.
There was also a good shout for a Fleetwood penalty when the ball seemed to strike Frazer Blake-Tracy's arms in the box.
Fleetwood continued to press right to the death, with Callum Johnson testing Garrett with a header, but the keeper saved well and his side showed their experience as they saw the game out.
The result means Fleetwood slip a spot to 20th, two points clear of the bottom four, while Burton are now seventh, outside the play-offs on goal difference.
Fleetwood: Cairns, Johnson, Hill, Andrew, Matete, Batty, Camps (J Garner 74), Clark, Edmondson (Morton 57), G Garner, Biggins (Lane 57); Subs not used; Crellin, McLaughlin, Pilkington, Johnston.
Burton: Garratt, Hamer, Shaughnessy, Oshijala, Borthwick-Jackson, O'Connor, Chapman (Lakin 66), Blake-Tracy, Taylor, Akins, Jebbison (Hemmings 62); Subs not used: Balcombe, Bostwick, Smith, Gilligan, Maddox.
Ref: Simon Mather.
Att: 2,226.
