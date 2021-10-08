Fleetwood Town defender shortlisted for September goal award

The full-back was nominated for his goal when Town won 4-2 at Rotherham United on September 11.

With the match level at 2-2 and an hour gone, Andrew curled a 25-yard free-kick into the top corner of Viktor Johansson’s goal.

Danny Andrew scores his free-kick at Rotherham United last month Picture: Sam Fielding/PRiME Media Images Limited

That gave Town the lead as they went on to record a first away win against the Millers.

Also nominated are Morecambe’s Cole Stockton for his goal during their defeat to AFC Wimbledon and Portsmouth’s Ronan Curtis after his effort in their draw with Charlton Athletic.

The winner will be decided by a fans’ vote on the official League One Twitter account, where the goals can be viewed, and announced next Friday, October 15.

Fans can vote from 10am this morning with voting closing on Monday, October 11.