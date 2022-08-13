Fleetwood Town defender feeling confident going into Morecambe trip

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After losing at Port Vale on the opening day, Town responded with a 2-1 win over Plymouth Argyle and a 1-0 victory over Wigan Athletic in the Carabao Cup.

“It’s the first time we’ve won back-to-back games in a while,” said Andrew.

“We’re going into it full of confidence. It’ll be a tough game, it’s obviously a derby, they’ll be right up for it and we need to match their energy at the bare minimum.”

Fleetwood Town hope to be celebrating again at Morecambe this afternoon Picture: Adam Gee

Last season, Fleetwood struggled to stay in League One but survived on goal difference: two points behind Morecambe.

Andrew added: “Not a single person in the building wants a season like last season. I definitely don’t, that’s for sure.

“We’re two games into the season, it’s a long marathon and we just need to keep ticking games off as they come.”

However, this year, Andrew believes there are more leaders in the squad which can be vital across a 46-match league campaign.

“It’s a lot louder than the past couple of seasons that I’ve been here,” he added.

“Josh (Vela) isn’t quite as loud but, when you see him on the pitch, he leads by example.

“Tots (Toto Nsiala) is a big voice, I try and speak a bit.

“It sort of helps as we’ve still got a few young lads in the squad.