Fleetwood Town coach makes Salford City move

Wiles departs after four years in the role, during which time his players made consecutive fourth-round appearances in the FA Youth Cup as well as winning the Youth Alliance League North West League in 2021.

Players including James Hill, Jay Matete and Shayden Morris all progressed under Wiles, who also had a period in interim charge of the senior squad following Joey Barton’s departure as head coach at the start of last year.

However, he has opted to rejoin Salford, where he had a short spell as a player in 2014, and work alongside their new head coach, Neil Wood.

Simon Wiles has swapped Fleetwood Town for Salford City Picture: Stephen Buckley/PRiME Media Images Limited

Wiles told the Fleetwood website: “The main part of the job is to get players through to the first team, which over the last four seasons has seen 15+ academy graduates make their debuts and earn professional contracts. It’s something I am extremely proud of.

"When I look back at my time at Fleetwood, we had some magical moments especially with the FA Youth Cup – and not just for myself, but also for the group of players at the time.

“Another memory will be winning the North West Youth Alliance League for the first time in the club’s history.