Fleetwood Town boss is happy to wait when it comes to bringing in players

Town’s boss admits there are deals he could quite easily – and quickly – pursue that could see a new face come in.

Instead, he is playing a waiting game and backing some of his more favoured targets to come good and make the switch to the Fylde coast.

Grayson said: “I could do deals this afternoon if I wanted to do them.

Fleetwood Town head coach Simon Grayson Picture: Sam Fielding/PRiME Media Images Limited

“The deals that are being offered to me at the moment, I am just a little reluctant to do them at this moment in time.

“I just think the other ones that I have earmarked at the moment, that are not quite available yet, will come off as well. That’s why we’re patient in what we’re looking to do.

“Anybody has to be better than the 19 I have available and, potentially, the U23s that we’ve got, who are good players as well.

“It’s picking the right ones, being patient and fitting into the wage budget as well.

“We’ve got players that are looking like they will come here but it’s just the timing of it all and when it happens.”

Young midfielder Jay Matete has attracted attention from Championship clubs.

Grayson confirmed interest in the 20-year-old academy product but his suitors are yet to match the club’s valuation.

He said: “People have spoken to us about him. Nobody has come in and offered us the money that the football club would accept.

“If you’re getting interest in some of your players, it means the team is doing well and that the individual is doing well.

“This football club knows the format of what we’ve got. If bids come in and they’re acceptable then players will probably move on, whether that is Jay or Josh Feeney, or X, Y and Z.

“That’s the format we’ve got here. If you sell someone, you replace them with better players and develop them.”

Grayson doesn’t expect much in the way of exits but has not ruled anything out.

“You never know what is around the corner,” he said.

“We’ve just seen one of the best footballers in the world (Lionel Messi) leave a football club, anything can happen.

“That’s why we’ve got plan A and plan B. We’re preparing with the squad that we’ve got and the slots that we’ve got available and then, all of a sudden, you may get a bid for somebody else and you have to look down a different market, at a different position, that you didn’t think would be needed.

“There will be nobody out of the first-team squad that will be going out on loan.

“Potentially, the U23s might go into the National League or something like that. We’re not in a position to let too many out, that’s for sure.”