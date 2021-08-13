Callum Camps returning to peak condition for Fleetwood Town after injury and illness

Camps suffered the shoulder problem towards the end of last season in Town’s game against Burton Albion.

In recent weeks, the midfielder has also been resigned to either his bed or his sofa after being struck by Covid, disrupting his efforts to ensure he was in Simon Grayson’s starting XI when the new season began.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Callum Camps relieved to be back in action for Fleetwood Town and Stoke this week

“I went in for a tackle early in the (Burton) game and my arm just got caught behind me,” Camps said.

“It popped out and a few seconds later it popped back in again. It was a bit of a bad game for me, that one. I had a few injuries in it.

“I went off and saw the surgeon. He said if I want to stop the risk of it happening again, I would need to get surgery on it.

“I got that done at the end of the season, around May time. The surgeon was saying it might be four or five months out to recover.

“It’s been three or four now, so I’m just happy to have recovered from it and to be back now. It was a dislocation and a bit of a fracture.

“When it came out there wasn’t much pain, I just knew my arm was locked out.

“It was completely new to me, it was the first proper injury that I’d had in my career.

“It was a bit hard to deal with but I took it as good timing, with it being the end of the season, so I had three months to recover and get it strong enough for this season.

“It was the only positive I could take out of it, that I wouldn’t be missing any games and I could still take part in all of the running when I got back.”

Sometimes, when players return from long-term injuries, they ease themselves back in and learn to trust their body again.

That wasn’t quite the case with Camps, who was just beginning to get back to full speed when he was taken ill.

He said: “I was a little bit tentative but I was getting told off a bit from the physios and the gaffer because, in one of the first training sessions back, I was just going in for slide tackles again.

“When I got Covid, it was just one of those days that I felt a little bit off it. I’d been in training and felt sharp and then it hit me.

“It’s not just me, there are a lot of players who have been training and are then hit by Covid.

“It’s not when you want to get it, in pre-season. You want to be getting sharp and out there training with the lads every day, getting to know everyone.”