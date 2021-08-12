Strength of Fleetwood squad impresses Max Clark as defender targets first win at Lincoln

The left-back joined in the summer on a free transfer, becoming one of eight new additions to Simon Grayson’s squad for the 2020/21 campaign.

Although he trained with former club Hull City towards the end of last season, Clark’s last club was Vitesse in Holland.

Max Clark on the ball at Stoke in the Carabao Cup

He spent four years abroad and played in European competition but the 25-year-old now finds himself in much different surroundings at Highbury.

Though he has only been at the club a short time, Clark feels the people at Highbury have aided the settling-in process.

He said: “I’m absolutely loving it. The lads made settling in really quickly and the staff, we’re together as a group, and it’ll go to show how solid we are together.

“We’ll all work as hard as we can for each other.

“I feel like we’ve got a good group of lads that can do something good this season and I’m happy to be part of it here at Fleetwood Town.

“I’m having a good time here so far and I’m looking forward to the season.”

After losing against Portsmouth on Saturday, Town made six changes in midweek for the 2-1 Carabao Cup defeat at Stoke City.

However, Clark felt it illustrated the strength in depth at Highbury that there wasn’t a drop-off in quality despite the rejigged line-up.

Nevertheless, after defeat in their opening two games, Town’s players are desperate to get their first win against Lincoln City on Saturday.

“I think there is plenty of competition for places,” Clark said.

“There were six changes, all solid in quality and all played well. They just fit in there straight away.

“There’s a lot of competition now and we’re all excited to compete against each other but also go in the right direction together.

“We’re looking forward to Saturday, the main task is going there and being determined to get the three points.”