Fleetwood Town boss identifies summer signing's position for the new season

Town’s head coach has favoured a 3-5-2 system but fielded goalscorer Shayden Morris and new recruit Paddy Lane as out-and-out wingers in Tuesday’s win over Huddersfield Town.

Clarke, who joined the club over the summer, can operate in either a defensive or a midfield role.

However, Grayson believes his former Huddersfield and Preston North End player is best suited to playing as part of a back three.

Fleetwood Town boss Simon Grayson Picture: Sam Fielding/PRiME Media Images Limited

He said: “I would say that he can play right-back and centre-back.

“I would think he would be more suited to playing in the middle of a back three or anywhere in that back three.

“You put other lads around him and his experience will certainly help him along the way.

“We’re hoping to have good competition for places right the way throughout the squad. Tom knows what he’s coming into.”

After last night’s visit of Premier League club Leeds United to Highbury, a Fleetwood Town XI will visit Chester this afternoon for a 3pm kick-off.

Town then bring their pre-season programme to a conclusion with a match against National League club Wrexham at Poolfoot Farm on Tuesday afternoon (2pm).

Then, thoughts will turn to their opening game of the League One campaign this time next week, when Portsmouth will make the trip to Highbury.