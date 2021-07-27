Fleetwood Town 2 Huddersfield Town 1: A winning welcome home for the Cod Army faithful

First-half goals by Shayden Morris and Ged Garner set Simon Grayson's side on course for a 2-1 victory – they remain unbeaten after five pre-season games.

It was the first match in front of spectators at Highbury since the goalless draw with neighbours Blackpool in March last year.

Ged Garner (on ground) doubles Fleetwood's lead against Huddersfield

They were able to watch four summer signings in Grayson's starting XI – Max Clark, Tom Clarke, Brad Halliday and Paddy Lane – while striker Callum Morton came off the bench, having confirmed his loan move from West Bromwich Albion earlier in the day.

The Cod Army faithful had to wait only five minutes to see Town take the lead, when Morris drilled his shot into the corner of the goal from outside the box.

Fleetwood's early ascendancy justified their lead, though the Terriers showed their threat when home keeper Alex Cairns was called upon to save well from Josh Ruffels.

Huddersfield were growing into the game but non-league recruit Lane was lively down the left for Town, who doubled their lead after half an hour.

Shayden Morris gave Fleetwood the perfect start against Huddersfield

Garner scored it with a close-range overhead kick and Fleetwood soon came close to a third, Halliday firing over the top after an exchange of passes with Clark.

Cairns saved well from Jordan Rhodes but Town ended the half on top. Huddersfield had keeper Ryan Schofield to thank for turning Danny Andrew's free-kick against the post after Fleetwood captain Jordan Rossiter had been tripped on the edge of the box.

The skipper went close himself after the break, forcing an early save out of substitute keeper Lee Nicholls after Garner's shot had been blocked.

The Terriers changed almost their entire side just past the hour and began to build pressure, forcing a series of corners, and they pulled one back through Lewis O'Brien with 12 minutes remaining.

The visitors pressed for an equaliser in the closing stages but Town held firm, maintaining their impressive pre-season record ahead of Friday's visit from Leeds United.

Fleetwood team: Cairns, Halliday (Johnston 75), Andrew, Clarke (Hill 63), Lane, Rossiter, Holgate, Garner (Conn-Clarke 75), Matete (Biggins 16) ,Morris (Morton 63), Clark (McMillan 75); Subs not used: Crellin, Boyle, Baggley, Thiam.