Fleetwood Town announce signing of Callum Morton on loan from West Bromwich Albion

New Fleetwood Town striker Callum Morton. Credit: FTFC.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Lincoln City scoring against Fleetwood in March and is Simon Grayson s sixth signing of the summer.

He said: "I'm delighted to get it done, I think there has been a long-standing interest from the club in general.

"This season they were still interested and we were able to get the move done so I'm delighted.

"The main thing for me this season is playing as many games as possible and scoring as many goals as possible, hopefully that leads to helping the team out.

"It's going to be a good season I think."

The Albion man was wanted at this level, with Cheltenham Town also in the hunt for his signature but he will instead be lining up for Grayson.

Morton has spent the last four years at the Baggies but is yet to make a first team appearance.

He helped Northampton Town to promotion two seasons ago, scoring twice in the League Two play-off semi final against Cheltenham before also scoring in the final as the Cobblers ran out 4-0 winners.

Morton adds much needed depth to the top end of the field, as Ged Garner was previously the only other recognised striker.

Fellow new signing Anthony Pilkington may also be deployed as one of the two strikers in Grayson’s 3-5-2 but he now has two clear options who are natural in that role.

It is an opportunity for him to prove himself at League One level, scoring just twice last campaign for the Imps with a long term injury hampering his progress.