Fleetwood Town boss has brought stability to Highbury

The 2020/21 campaign was one of upheaval with Joey Barton and Simon Grayson both in charge, either side of Simon Wiles’ interim spell in the dugout, while players including Paul Coutts, Paddy Madden and Ched Evans all left.

Grayson steadied the ship after arriving at the end of January but, as Curwood admitted, he isn’t at Highbury for Town to make up the numbers in League One.

“Stability is a good word,” he told the Gazette.

Fleetwood Town head coach Simon Grayson Picture: Stephen Buckley/PRiME Media Images Limited

“Simon gave us that for the latter part of the season and it’s nice to have that feeling that we have that stability for this season.

“He’s not just someone who wants to stabilise this club, Simon is not just coming in to swan around Fleetwood in mid-table in League One.

“We’ve known, as we’ve seen on two occasions, that we’re capable of making the play-offs.

“We’re in a group of maybe 12 to 15 clubs in League One where you see a much of a muchness and if you can appear at the top of that big pack, you get close to those play-offs.

“I think that stability with Simon, him being able to pick through the squad he needs to take us into the league next season, it feels good.

“It feels like there is a relative calmness about what we’re doing at the moment.

“The icing on the cake is the younger players coming through and attracting some value where we can enable Andy (Pilley), the owner, to enjoy some of his investments into the club if we get serious bids for some of our players.”