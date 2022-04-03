The Cod Army had gone 13 games without a win and looked destined to be dragged into the League One relegation zone by the end of the season.

However, Saturday’s 3-1 win against Crewe Alexandra boosted the club’s survival hopes as they condemned their hosts to a 13th defeat in 14.

Two points, and games in hand, separate Town and the bottom four heading into the business end of the season.

Fleetwood Town celebrated a first win since January when they saw off Crewe Alexandra

Harvey Macadam marked his first start for the club with the opener, cancelled out by a goal from former Town striker Chris Long.

Crainey’s charges were not to be denied as second-half goals from substitutes Anthony Pilkington and Ellis Harrison ensured a precious three points.

“We’ve got a long way to go and we know that,” admitted Crainey.

“It’s only one win and we need to back it up. We’ll enjoy it, but we will rest and recuperate for Lincoln on Tuesday.

“Hopefully we can back this result up, but we know it’ll be a tough game against Lincoln.

“I thought it was a really solid performance from start to finish.

“We were obviously disappointed with Crewe getting the goal just before half-time.

“I thought the response in the second half was outstanding. It was a real collective from the starting 11 and the subs who came on, so it was a real collective effort that got us over the line.