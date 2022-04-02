Fleetwood Town youngster ignoring League One table ahead of crunch clash with Crewe Alexandra

Town make the trip to the Alex on Saturday, 3pm, looking to secure a vital three points that could see them extend the gap between them and the relegation places.

They are currently only one point clear and facing rock bottom Crewe is an opportunity to change that.

He said: “I don't look at the table, I'm more than happy with the ability in the squad and the way that we've been playing.

Fleetwood Town forward Cian Hayes

"I fully believe we can do it. A win would be absolutely huge for the players and the fans. Once we get that win to bring us out of the drought, the confidence will be even higher and we will be able to push on massively and get win after win.”

Hayes has caught the eye this season with his energy and willingness to be direct.

Fleetwood’s youngest ever player when he made his debut in 2019 and is enjoying being a bit different.

A former Preston North End season ticket holder, he’s also playing alongside some role models in Joe Garner and Tom Clarke.

He said: "It's always nice to be able to bring something else to the table, something I will always enjoy doing is running at players and creating chances to get goals. It's always been my game.

"I do like going out there and exciting the fans but it is my natural game to go out there and try and make things happen. It's not really my game to let it all come to me, I like to try and bring myself straight into the deep end with things.

“It's great to have the older lads in the team that have had so much experience throughout their careers.

"They're so understanding and helpful towards the younger lads because they know we haven't got the experience that they have had.

"They know what to say to us at times to get in the right mindset, to keep going and doing what we need to do.

"I used to love watching Garns and Clarkey play at Preston, it was great fun to see what they used to do. To be playing with them is just great.”