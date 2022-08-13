Fleetwood Town boss expects a tough afternoon's work at Morecambe

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both teams go into the game following midweek Carabao Cup victories against Championship opposition.

Town beat Wigan Athletic 1-0, while Morecambe defeated Stoke City 5-3 on penalties after a goalless draw – despite going down to 10 men when Jensen Weir was sent off in the second half.

“It’s going to be hard,” said Brown.

Fleetwood Town head coach Scott Brown Picture: Adam Gee

“They got a good result during the week against Stoke. We’ve played Stoke (in pre-season) and we know what a quality team they are, so we’re looking forward to it.

“They’ve chopped and changed with a few formations but, for us, it’s always about us.

“It’s about how we prepare, how we turn up on the day and we work hard. It should be a given to come into a game and expect to work as hard as you can for 90 minutes.”

Today’s match sees Brown pit his wits against Morecambe counterpart Derek Adams, who guided them into League One last year following previous managerial success with Ross County and Plymouth Argyle.

He rejoined the Shrimps in February, keeping them in the division last season, and is someone whom Brown admires.

“I know Derek,” said the Cod Army boss.

“He’s had a wonderful career, especially down the road as well.

“For me, he’s done a great job at Morecambe but it’s all about how we prepare and how we get ready for the game.

“It’s about getting that fresh start and hopefully getting the upper hand on the day.”

Town go into the game looking for a third consecutive victory in all competitions – and only a third away win of the calendar year following their successes at Doncaster Rovers and Crewe Alexandra.

“The lads have worked extremely hard,” Brown added.

“They’ve tried to work in as much information as they possibly can from us and tried to put that into the game, whether it’s defending with the ball or counter-attacking.