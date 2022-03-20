It’s a result that could come back to haunt the Cod Army come the end of the season if they were to finish in the bottom four places.

The draw did end Town’s painful five-game losing run but they didn’t look like scoring against a Rovers side which has shipped 73 goals this season in sitting second-bottom of League One.

Only Peterborough United (75) and Morecambe (79) have conceded more in the Football League this term than Saturday’s visitors to Highbury.

Fleetwood Town and Doncaster Rovers shared the spoils at Highbury Picture: Sam Fielding/PRiME Media Images

Fleetwood were flat – and understandably so – after squandering a 2-1 lead in the last six minutes to lose at Burton Albion a week ago, followed by an agonising injury-time defeat at Wycombe Wanderers last midweek.

The point was Town’s first of the month and, with AFC Wimbledon losing against Cheltenham Town, it means they are now a point clear of the bottom four with eight games remaining.

They now have a fortnight off with the next game coming against bottom side Crewe Alexandra on April 2.

Speaking after Saturday’s game, Crainey reflected: “I have mixed feelings really.

“Before the game we wanted to win the game and get three points and we never got that today.

“Of late, in recent games, we have been playing really good football and not getting any rewards for it.