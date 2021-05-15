Fleetwood Town boss believes it's a big summer ahead for lots of clubs

Transfer budgets throughout the leagues are expected to be lower than normal this summer, which puts extra emphasis on getting the right targets who can deliver.

It’s a constant effort for the Fleetwood head coach to stay across all potential recruits and the knock-on effects as players move clubs.

He said: “It is a big summer for a lot of clubs up and down the country because of the restrictions and because of what the pandemic has done to their finances.

Fleetwood Town head coach Simon Grayson Picture: David Horn/PRiME Media Images Limited

“Our budget is probably going to be lower than what it was last year because of what’s happened over the past year.

“We won’t be the only club, we’ll be in a group of probably 90 per cent of football clubs where their budgets are going to be lower than last year.

“I’ve been in this game 15 years now as a manager and you never switch off.

“I’ve been on holiday and my phone is going off left, right and centre.

“I’m on my phone, I’m on my iPad, I’m on my laptop looking at players by the side of a beach.

“I’m sure I will get a little bit of time off where I can go and play golf or do whatever for a few days but, ultimately, you’re always scrolling the internet to see who is available and who is going where, and who might be available.

“We had two days off over the Bank Holiday and it was constantly raining – and I was looking at players on my laptop all weekend.”