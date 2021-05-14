Fleetwood Town boss isn't putting up his feet over the summer

Town finished their campaign with a 3-1 defeat against Ipswich Town at Portman Road last Sunday.

Wes Burns scored the Cod Army’s only goal as they ended the League One season in 15th place.

Now that the campaign is behind them, thoughts will turn to resting up after what has been a hectic and condensed schedule during the 2020/21 season.

Fleetwood Town head coach Simon Grayson Picture: Stephen Buckley/PRiME Media Images Limited

The Cod Army’s head coach explained the process that now begins, which started with Grayson meeting his players and the publication of Town’s retained list.

Grayson said: “The players were in on Monday for their meetings, that will then be them finished.

“They will get their individual programmes for what they need to do over the summer.

“Modern day footballers generally come back in really great shape.

“If they don’t, there will probably be a ‘fat club’ of some description to get them up to speed with the other lads.

“We’ll be back at the back end of June, early July, ready for pre-season training.

“We’ve got plenty of games organised and a programme of what we’re going to do. We’ll probably go away as well.

“Those summer months whilst players are lounging on the beach and doing nothing, it’s different for the manager and coaching staff because we’re still working behind the scenes.

“If you don’t want to do it, there’s plenty of time to retire and go and do nothing.

“I’m looking forward to the summer months and getting my teeth into what we want to do next year.”