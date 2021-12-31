Fleetwood Town boss anticipates highs and lows for the rest of the season

The new Town boss was initially given the role on an interim basis, then last week was handed a deal until the end of the season.

Since then, Fleetwood have suffered a disappointing 3-0 home defeat to Shrewsbury Town, though they had lost only one of their previous five League One games under Crainey.

He will have to wait to put it right, however, as Sunday’s game against Sunderland has been postponed due to Covid-19 in the Fleetwood camp.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fleetwood Town head coach Stephen Crainey Picture: Sam Fielding/PRiME Media Images Limited

Their next game comes on January 8, a trip to bottom club Doncaster Rovers.

Crainey said: “I’m absolutely delighted to lead this club moving forward to the end of the season.

“Listen, you are going to get ups and downs in football.

“We want more ups and the last game was obviously a disappointment, but we want to bounce back quickly and hopefully we can.

“Every game in League One is difficult. We look to win every game we play in.”

Attention now turns to the transfer window, which opens at midnight.

With clubs able to make their moves, it is an opportunity for Town to strengthen and pull away from the relegation zone.

The club is still under an EFL embargo after taking a cash loan and Crainey hopes he will have some room to manoeuvre in the transfer market.

He said: “I’m not too sure yet but obviously we are still looking to bring players in if it’s going to enhance and improve the squad, and that’s what we’ll look to do if we can actually do that.”