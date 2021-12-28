Fleetwood Town's next TWO League One fixtures postponed

The Cod Army, who had a number of Covid cases for their Boxing Day clash with Shrewsbury Town to go along with their many injury problems, are unable to field a 14 man squad for the games.

The first contest with the Latics was due to take place on December 29, a 7:45pm kick off, at the DW Stadium but will now have to rearranged.

Wigan had their recent game with Crewe Alexandra postponed due to Covid cases in their camp but it is understood they are now able to field a side, with their visitors requesting the cancellation.

Fleetwood Town head coach Stephen Crainey.

It will be disappointing for Town boss Stephen Crainey who has had just one game in permanent charge of the team, the 3-0 defeat to the Shrews, and would be keen to put things right.

Due to the close proximity of the following game with Sunderland, the trip to the Stadium of Light, which was due to take place on Sunday, at 1pm.

Fleetwood' s statement read: "The club has worked hard to ensure that it has been able to fulfil the fixture, however, taking into account the number of injuries and positive Covid-19 cases within the squad, the club does not have a sufficient number of players available in order to fulfil the fixture.