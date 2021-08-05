Fleetwood Town announce new squad numbers and captains

Fleetwood Town captain Jordan Rossiter in action during pre-season.

Rossiter has worn the armband throughout pre-season but head coach Simon Grayson has confirmed the defensive midfielder as the man to lead his side this season.

Former Preston North End captain, under Grayson, Clarke will be the vice captain for the Cod Army this campaign despite only joining the club this summer.

On being appointed the new club captain, Rossiter said: "I'm absolutely delighted. For the gaffer to give me the armband and for me to lead the lads, it's a nice thing, it was great to hear.

"That's not going to change me as a person or me on the pitch.

"I'm just going to be the same as I always am but it's nice that the gaffer is trusting me with the armband.

"It's an honour to have and I can't wait to wear it this season and see where the season takes us."

The new vice captain is one of eight new faces to have been brought in and they have all now been assigned squad numbers officially.

Brad Halliday will be no.2, Clarke no.5, Darnell Johnson no.6, Callum Morton is Town's new no.9, Anthony Pilkington is no.11, Ryan Edmondson is no.17, Max Clark is no.28 and goalkeeper Harry Wright is no.21.

Fellow goalkeeper Alex Cairns has had his no.1 shirt restored, whilst Joel Coleman, who was the owner of that number last season, has not been given a squad number.

Young stars Harrison Holgate, Ged Garner, Jay Matete, Shayden Morris, and James Hill have all been given new squad numbers, lowering their number from last season. They are now no.18, no.19, no.20, no.22 and no.23 respectively.

A host of youth players have also been given squad numbers, with some featuring throughout pre-season for the Cod Army.

The full squad list is as follows: 1 Alex Cairns, 2 Brad Halliday, 3 Danny Andrew, 5 Tom Clarke, 6 Darnell Johnson, 9 Callum Morton, 10 Callum Camps, 11 Anthony Pilkington, 13 Billy Crellin, 16 Jordan Rossiter, 17 Ryan Edmondson, 18 Harrison Holgate, 19 Ged Garner, 20 Jay Matete, 21 Harry Wright, 22 Shayden Morris, 23 James Hill, 24 Dan Batty, 27 Harrison Biggins, 28 Max Clark, 30 Barry Baggley, 31 Tom Donaghy, 32 Paddy Lane, 34 Chris Conn-Clarke, 35 Connor Teale, 36 Chiekh Thiam, 37 Dylan Boyle, 38 Carl Johnston, 39 Max McMillan, 40 Kyle Rees, 41 Cian Hayes, 42 Sam Bird, 43 Akiel Raffie, 44 Ben Thompson, 45 Danny Edwards, 46 Billy Batch.