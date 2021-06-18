Fleetwood Town announce Highbury friendly with Leeds United

Town will face Marcelo Bielsa’s side at Highbury on Friday, July 30 (7pm) when the Yorkshire club returns to Fleetwood for the first time in five years.

Their last meeting came in August 2016 when Leeds were penalty shootout winners in a League Cup tie.

There are plenty of links between the two clubs, most notably Grayson who both played and managed at Elland Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fleetwood Town head coach Simon Grayson and his players will meet Leeds United in pre-season Picture: Stephen Buckley/PRiME Media Images Limited

Alex Cairns also has links with Leeds, having come through their academy and featuring once for the senior team.

For good measure, Town also brought in Max McMillan and Connor Teale, from the Leeds junior set-up earlier in the year.

The announcement also comes a week after Fleetwood brought in Ryan Edmondson on a season-long loan from Leeds.

Town’s pre-season is scheduled to get underway on Saturday, July 10 with a trip to Radcliffe (3pm).

They will then host Port Vale at Poolfoot Farm on July 13 (1pm) before heading to Rochdale the following Saturday (3pm).

The other arranged friendly so far comes a day after the match with Leeds when Grayson’s players make the trip to Chester (3pm).

All of the friendly matches will follow government guidelines in terms of fans’ attendance.

Future fixture announcements will be released in due course.