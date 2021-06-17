Fleetwood Town sign Max Clark on free transfer

New Fleetwood Town man Max Clark. Credit: FTFC.

The left back has signed a one-year-deal with the Cod Army, though his new club do have the option to extend his contract until 2023.

The 25-year-old joins having most recently been with Hull City, rejoining the Tigers from Vitesse Arnhem in the Eredivisie.

The lef tback came through the ranks at the KCOM Stadium before his switch to the Netherlands, making 30 appearances for Hull whilst also going out on loan to Cambridge United.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whilst in Holland, Clark established himself as first choice and also played in the Europa League, playing a total of 57 times for Vitesse.

He is Simon Grayson's fifth signing of the summer as he looks to build a play-off chasing squad and speaking to the club website, he said: "I'm delighted to get it over the line.

"When there was interest I spoke to the manager and a few of the boys that are playing here, they're a very ambitious team this season and I'm looking forward to being a part of it.

"That's what drew me here, the manager believed in me and wanted me here. That's what you want as a player, it really does kick you on. I just wanted to get the deal sorted.

"I spoke with Dan Batty and he said nothing but great things about the club. He was telling me about the players, the staff and all of the facilities here. The facilities are amazing.