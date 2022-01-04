Fleetwood signing Harvey Macadam fought to live his dream

Town confirmed on Sunday that the 20-year-old midfielder had joined them from Northern Premier League club Ashton United on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Macadam tweeted: “So happy to have signed my first professional contract. Thank you to my family and friends helping me get to this point. I can’t wait to get going.”

Harvey Macadam was not deterred by several setback as he achieved his goal of becoming a professional footballer with Fleetwood

And nobody is more proud than dad Nick, whose son worked hard to realise his dream despite a series of setbacks – he had trials at Blackpool, among others, and a scholarship at AFC Fylde.

Nick said: “Harvey has been so determined. We’ve had tears when he’s been rejected but he deserves everything he gets. It’s been a different pathway but it’s been a good one.”

First spotted by hometown club Burnley, Macadam was also a youth player at Blackburn Rovers before arriving at Fylde.

Nick takes up the story: “He got spotted by Burnley when he was actually watching his older brother Ewan playing.

“They saw him kicking a ball at the side of the pitch and asked him to go down. He was only eight or nine.

“He was released and within a month Blackburn came in for him. He played right-back or right wing-back for five or six years.

“He got released at 16 by Blackburn and had trials here, there and everywhere.

“It was his size – he was about 5ft 9ins, and looked like a 14-year-old at 16.

“He was a late developer but his ability was never in doubt and he’s 6ft 4ins now. He’s gone through the roof!”

Macadam spent a two-year scholarship at Fylde and Nick believes he would have won a professional contract there in 2019 had not a play-off final defeat by Salford City cost the Coasters a place in the EFL.

Instead he found himself back in east Lancashire and in the North West Counties League with Nelson, where he had enjoyed a loan spell from Fylde.

The step up to Ashton followed in February last year but then, Nick adds: “Covid happened and put everyone’s plans on hold.

“But this season he’s really taken the bull by the horns, playing centre midfield, and attracted a lot of attention.

“There seems to be a pathway at Fleetwood. There are a lot of young lads in the first team.

“He was so happy with what he saw there, he wanted to make that move happen.”

That small 16-year-old is now a big prospect and his dad is overjoyed.

“He has pace as well as power. Hopefully he can carry on the way he has been.”