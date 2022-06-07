Fleetwood pair Barry Baggley and Dylan Boyle add Northern Ireland Under-21 caps in Lithuania

Any hopes of John Schofield’s side progressing from Group C had long gone but Dale Taylor’s sweet first-half strike looked to have ensured they finished the campaign with a win until Artemijus Tutyskinas struck deep into stoppage-time for the hosts.

Baggley started the game and was replaced by his Fleetwood teammate on 81 minutes.

Barry Baggley was in the starting line-up for Northern Ireland Under-21s against Lithuania

Both had come off the bench in Friday’s 6-0 home defeat by Spain, in which 20-year-old Boyle made his first appearance for the U21s in a competitive game.

Northern Ireland quickly set about trying to end on a positive result and broke the deadlock after 17 minutes.

Nottingham Forest youth player Taylor drilled home from 18 yards but Lithuania pushed for an equaliser after the break.