Fleetwood keeper Alex Cairns says league table does not reflect Town's performances

Town sit in 20th place, though a couple of wins could leave within touching distance of the play-offs.

The Cod Army are unbeaten in six, winning two and drawing four in that time.

Alex Cairns would like more clean sheets but says Fleetwood are playing exciting football

It certainly is never dull where Simon Grayson’s side are concerned, with a 1-1 draw at Plymouth Argyle the outlier in a spell littered with, four, five and six-goal thrillers.

Losing their first three games contributed to what may appear a precarious position and Town have come from behind to draw their latest three.

Cairns feels it is only a matter of time until everything clicks into gear, with fewer goals conceded.

He said: “It’s a tricky one because we’re playing exciting football. We’re going to stadiums and getting points that people probably didn’t expect us to and getting results that people didn’t expect us to.

“Selfishly, I’d like to keep more clean sheets and concede less goal. In the same breath, as a team we’re playing exciting stuff and doing a lot of the right things. We’re getting some good results along the way.

“The league position doesn’t reflect how we’ve been performing and how we are.

“I’ve looked at that and thought that the results and us being higher up the table will come.

“I’m not too worried in terms of goals conceded but we will be working on keeping the back door suit and still playing the exciting football we have been doing.”

The Cod Army are looking to be positive in their play and maybe that leaves them liable to being caught out at the back.

And the 28-year-old does not want to see the attacking side sacrificed in favour of a more defensive style.

He said: “We always seem to be chasing the game.

“The other day against MK Dons we got ourselves the lead and I thought we had a couple of chances before they get their goal.

“It’s hard to put your finger on it because there isn’t much in the game where you go, ‘That’s an error’.

“We’re just being punished for little things that sometimes we probably wouldn’t get punished for.

“The work on the training ground will be to try to get a little tighter in certain areas in transitions, so when the other team gets the ball we shut them down earlier or prevent them getting into the box.

“Generally we’re playing really good stuff, and you don’t want to take that away and play negative football because it’s a good team to be a part of at the minute.”