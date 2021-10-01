Fleetwood boss Simon Grayson wary of talented Charlton side and won't rush players back after injury

Last season, Nigel Adkins’ club finished outside the play-off places on goal difference but they are currently second-bottom.

However, a couple of victories could propel either side right up into play-off contention, so tight is this division.

Fleetwood's next opponents Charlton lost 4-1 to Bolton on Tuesday but Simon Grayson thought they were the better side for an hour

Head coach Grayson said: “It’s another really tough game, a different type of game. They have a lot of new players there, a lot of talented players in the squad and experienced players.

“For whatever reason it isn’t happening for them at this moment in time.

“I watched them on Tuesday and for an hour they were far better than Bolton on the night. All of a sudden, a few things happen and they go on to lose 4-1.

“We have to be respectful of Charlton, what they can do as individuals and Nigel as a manager.

“But we have to focus on what we can do to win the game and we will certainly do that. You’ve got to have that resilience if you want to have a successful season.

“I’ve always tried to base my group on team spirit and unity, but they also need that themselves when they go out onto the pitch.

“They need to have the confidence in each other, that they can get something from the game.”

Numbers have been depleted at Highbury but work is being done to restore players to fitness.

Darnell Johnson and Brad Halliday are out for the season, while Anthony Pilkington, Harrison Holgate and Shayden Morris have also been absent of late.

Grayson is keen not to be impatient and pay the price. He added: “Pilks is back on the grass but we’ve got to be so careful.

“We don’t want to bring them back too soon and be back to square one with them.

“We’ve got to be very cagey. It’s not easy because we’ve had a lot of long-term injuries, which you have to accept at times, but we’ve had a few strange injuries that have occurred.

“Even the other night there are a few knocks, which you get playing Saturday-Tuesday.

“Saturday will be another game where we look at who is available and then pick a team that will be good enough to go and win the game.”