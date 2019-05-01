Fleetwood go global with groundbreaking football academy

Fleetwood Town has launched an International Football Academy (FTIFA) at its Poolfoot Farm training base for aspiring players from around the world.

The first such academy based within an EFL club, the FTIFA offers residential courses of up to 24 weeks to help players to realise their dream of making the breakthrough as a professional footballer.

Players receive UEFA-qualified coaching, individualised training programmes and an opportunity to showcase their talents in front of scouts representing clubs from the UK and abroad.

The first players enrolled at FTIFA hail from North America, Africa and Asia.

Fleetwood Town chairman Andy Pilley said: “Football is a global game and we know there is a huge amount of untapped talent out there.

“Our sensational training facilities here at Poolfoot Farm are among the best in the UK and so we want to open our doors to aspiring players, wherever they live, and give them the opportunity to learn from our top coaches.

“They will not only get the chance to train alongside our pro players and experience Premier League-standard facilities, but they will be able to showcase their talents not only to us but ti clubs here in the UK and around the world.

“This is a very exciting development for Fleetwood Town and the Fylde coast – it’s a true global search for football talent and we cannot wait to see what we discover.”

Academy managers have recently returned from a promotional trip to Europe, where they have been held talks with clubs and agents.

Mick Horsfall, FTIFA head of operations, said: “What makes this academy unique is that it is based within a professional football club.

“Every player that comes here will be treated like a pro footballer and get a true pro football experience. They will train alongside our first team, development and academy squads and be coached and mentored by FTFC’s elite academy coaches.

Among the first to join FTIFA is 24-year-old Godswill Erbahor from Nigeria. He said: “The coaches work with us individually to look at our specific traits, our weaknesses and strengths. To see the elite players train here every day inspires you to be like them. I can learn so much from them.”

Jaylan White, 22, from New York, added: “The coaches are always trying to better you as a player and that is what you need. I’m living my football dream here!”