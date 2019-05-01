Fleetwood Town 2 Sunderland 1: Player ratings

The Gazette's Fleetwood Town writer Rosie Swarbrick analyses the performances of the players as Town beat Sunderland 2-1 at Highbury.

Alex Cairns 9

Like Burns showed why he has been voted players' player of the season with some vital stops. A real stand out performance from Town's number one.

Lewie Coyle 9

If this is to be his last performance at Highbury he ended on a high with one of his best performances in a Fleetwood Town shirt. From his vital work at both ends to tee-up Madden for the leveller and work to take the ball off Brian Oviedo's feet at the death he showed how pivotal he is to this team.

Ash Eastham 9

He might not have the captain's armband but this was a real skipper's performance from the Town centre half. He might not have got the final touch for the winner but he showed how much it meant to him to get that victory. A performance full of grit, steel and quality. He showed his class.

James Husband 8

Like many Fleetwood players stronger in the second half. Looked strong defensively and helped limit their chances.

Wes Burns 9

Fresh from being named player of the season at the fans awards he proved why he deserved that accolade. A storming second half performance, strong offensively and defensively and Town's biggest threat. Showed grit, endeavour and skill to ensure Fleetwood won a throw in that would lead to the last gasp corner goal.

Ross Wallace 8

One of his best games for Town. Fought to the death and his delivery for the late winner was a beauty. Great work by him and Burns to keep the threat alive and win that corner.

Harrison Biggins 8

A real statement game from Biggins in that second half. Fought for the shirt and showed he can cut it for 90 minutes at this level.

Eddie Clarke 7

Another good cameo, did not look out of his depth but was sacrificed for tactical reasons.

Ash Hunter 8

Like the majority of Fleetwood's team improved in the second half when given more freedom to roam the left.

Paddy Madden 8

If there was one player on the pitch you would have wished to have been on the end of Lewie Coyle's pull-back it was Madden. Cool as a cucumber to make it 19 for the term. A constant threat and another impressive performance.

Ashley Nadesan 8

I've questioned him in recent games but he truly showed he can cut it at League One level against one of the best teams in the division. Gave Sunderland headaches with his pace and deserved his goal.

Subs: Jack Sowerby on for Eddie Clarke 8 Gave Town a bit more bite in the middle of the park and gave Ross Wallace and Harrison Biggins more freedom to make an impact.