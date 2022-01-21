Fleetwood confirm Max Clark exit

The 26-year-old wideman joined Fleetwood on a one-year contract last summer.

The former Hull City player made 15 appearances for Town, most recently as a substitute in the victory over Gillingham six weeks ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Max Clark made 15 appearances for Fleetwod

That was Clark's only league appearance since Stephen Crainey replaced Simon Grayson as head coach in November.