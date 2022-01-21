Fleetwood confirm Max Clark exit

Max Clark has left Fleetwood Town by mutual consent, the club announced last night.

By Andy Moore
Friday, 21st January 2022, 8:00 am

Read More

Read More
Stephen Crainey targets 'a couple more' Fleetwood signings this month

The 26-year-old wideman joined Fleetwood on a one-year contract last summer.

The former Hull City player made 15 appearances for Town, most recently as a substitute in the victory over Gillingham six weeks ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Max Clark made 15 appearances for Fleetwod

That was Clark's only league appearance since Stephen Crainey replaced Simon Grayson as head coach in November.

A club statement reads: “Everyone at the club would like to thank him for his effort and wish Max all the best for the future."

FleetwoodHull CityGillinghamSimon Grayson