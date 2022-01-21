Fleetwood confirm Max Clark exit
Max Clark has left Fleetwood Town by mutual consent, the club announced last night.
Friday, 21st January 2022, 8:00 am
The 26-year-old wideman joined Fleetwood on a one-year contract last summer.
The former Hull City player made 15 appearances for Town, most recently as a substitute in the victory over Gillingham six weeks ago.
That was Clark's only league appearance since Stephen Crainey replaced Simon Grayson as head coach in November.
A club statement reads: “Everyone at the club would like to thank him for his effort and wish Max all the best for the future."