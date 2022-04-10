Fleetwood boss Stephen Crainey weary of same old story after defeat by Accrington

Former Blackpool defender Michael Nottingham’s winner in the fourth minute of stoppage time denied the Cod Army a precious point in their bid to avoid relegation from League One .

No wonder defeat was a bitter pill to swallow for head coach Crainey, who had seen his side take the lead through Ellis Harrison and must have thought they had turned a corner following an encouraging three-match unbeaten run.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fleetwood boss Stephen Crainey shows his disappointment against Accrington Picture: SAM FIELDING/PRiME MEDIA IMAGES

“It just seems to be the same story, which is a bit frustrating,” reflected the Scot. “You couldn’t really make up the last few weeks to be honest but the reality is that we’ve lost the game. I thought a draw would have probably been a fairer result.

“Accrington showed lots of physicality and put you under loads of pressure from set-plays and long throw-ins, but we knew that was coming.

“We showed the lads numerous times what they offer in terms of set-plays but for their first goal we just switched off and they scored at the back stick.”

And to rub salt into the wound, keeper Alex Cairns was sent off with just five minutes left for handling the ball outside his area.