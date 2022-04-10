Fleetwood boss Stephen Crainey weary of same old story after defeat by Accrington
Frustrated Fleetwood Town boss Stephen Crainey couldn’t his disappointment at his side’s agonising injury-time defeat at home to Lancashire rivals Accrington Stanley.
Former Blackpool defender Michael Nottingham’s winner in the fourth minute of stoppage time denied the Cod Army a precious point in their bid to avoid relegation from League One .
No wonder defeat was a bitter pill to swallow for head coach Crainey, who had seen his side take the lead through Ellis Harrison and must have thought they had turned a corner following an encouraging three-match unbeaten run.
“It just seems to be the same story, which is a bit frustrating,” reflected the Scot. “You couldn’t really make up the last few weeks to be honest but the reality is that we’ve lost the game. I thought a draw would have probably been a fairer result.
“Accrington showed lots of physicality and put you under loads of pressure from set-plays and long throw-ins, but we knew that was coming.
“We showed the lads numerous times what they offer in terms of set-plays but for their first goal we just switched off and they scored at the back stick.”
And to rub salt into the wound, keeper Alex Cairns was sent off with just five minutes left for handling the ball outside his area.
“I’ll keep encouraging the group until the last whistle in the final game,” stressed Crainey, whose side are outside the bottom four on goal difference.