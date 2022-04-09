Fleetwood 1 Accrington Stanley 2: Nightmare finish for Town after Cairns is sent-off

Just as they had done against Lincoln City in midweek, Town let a potentially priceless lead slip on a day when influential keeper Alex Cairns was sent off in the 85th minute for handling outside his penalty box.

With the score then at 1-1, Stanley defender Michael Nottingham headed home Sean McConville’s corner deep into added time to condemn the hosts to a damaging defeat after three games unbeaten.

Fleetwood Town celebrate Ellis Harrison's opener against Accrington Picture: SAM FIELDING/PRiME MEDIA IMAGES

Town boss Stephen Crainey had made a couple of alterations to his starting 11 in the wake of the midweek home draw with the Imps.

Both came higher up the field, with Ellis Harrison and veteran Anthony Pilkington coming back in to replace young duo Cian Hayes and Harvey Macadam, who both dropped to the bench.

Cairns came to Town’s rescue as he charged out of his goal to thwart Stanley’s highly-rated striker Tommy Leigh.

Back came the visitors, with frontman Colby Bishop flashing an angled effort inches past the far post.

Stanley remained in the ascendancy, with defender Jay Rich-Baghuelou heading McConville’s out-swinging corner just over the crossbar.

There was brief respite for Town when Pilkington went close as he beat keeper Toby Savin to a hopeful punt forward, but the hosts were crying out for a spark of inspiration from someone.

Boss Crainey and his coaching team on the sidelines were becoming a little more animated as the half-time interval approached.

There was even some mild panic creeping into Town’s game as striker Harrison, back defending another Stanley corner, booted an attempted clearance at Cairns, with the ball almost heading towards the net.

Town just hadn’t got going at all in the first half but just as the game entered added time they bagged a goal against the run of play.

Dan Batty used the wind to viciously curl in an inswinging corner-kick, with Harrison on the end of it as he nodded confidently past Savin.

Stanley also started the second period on top and John O’Sullivan drove a shot inches off-target.

At the other end Harrison fired a deflected strike into the side-netting, then the young frontman really ought have doubled Town’s advantage.

After rounding keeper Savin and bearing down on goal, he could only watch in despair as Rich-Beghuelou somehow got back to hack his shot off the line.

Stanley evened it up just past the hour mark. Another long throw from Leigh wasn’t cleared, with the ball falling to McConville and he side-footed home from eight yards.

With Ged Garner stretchered off after pulling a hamstring minutes after the equaliser, it appeared Town could be right up against it, and Cairns’ late red card certainly didn’t help.

Callum Camps went between the sticks but he could do nothing to keep out former Blackpool defender Nottingham’s dramatic late header.

Fleetwood: Cairns, Jules, Clarke, Nsiala, Johnson, Lane, Batty, Camps, Pilkington (Macadam 46), Garner (Hayes 67), Harrison (Butterworth 80); Subs not used: O’Hara, Harrop, Baggley, Boyle.