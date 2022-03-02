Fleetwood boss Stephen Crainey sees cutting edge disappear at Wigan

It’s now eight without a win in League One for Town, who continue to hover just above the drop zone after they were undone by two quick goals shortly before half-time.

“I thought we were untroubled in the first half-hour,” said Crainey. “We created a few good opportunities and were unlucky not to take at least one of them.

The recalled Shayden Morris couldn't add to Fleetwood's goal threat at Wigan Picture: SAM FIELDING / PRiME MEDIA IMAGES

“If one of them had gone in, it would have been a different game but a poor 10-minute spell just before half-time cost us the game.

“I don’t think there was much in the game at all, apart from that 10-minute spell.

“It was frustrating for me in that sense but the work ethic the lads showed was really good.

“They kept going right until the end and that will do us good going forward.

“We kept going after half-time, so credit to the players for that, but it’s about dusting ourselves down now and going again against Ipswich on Saturday.

“We’re not getting the rub of the green right now but, as I say, if we keep up that work ethic, those little decisions will hopefully start to turn in our favour.

“We were ruthless in the first half at Portsmouth on Saturday but tonight we missed that cutting edge.

“However, if we do keep showing that type of endeavour the chances will come again and we’ll put them in the net.”