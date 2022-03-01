Wigan Athletic 2 Fleetwood 0: Town second-best as winless run continues

Stuttering Fleetwood are now without a win in eight League One games after they were comfortably beaten by automatic promotion-chasers Wigan.

Town couldn't take advantage of this game in hand over the other relegation-threatened sides and still hover precariously two points and two places above the drop zone.

Despite a generally encouraging opening half-hour, the visitors were distinctly second-best in a game which ended with Wigan’s James McClean and Town’s former Latic Joe Garner, being sent off in the dying seconds following an ugly off-the-ball clash.

Ellis Harrison tries a spectacular effort at Wigan but it wasn't Fleetwood's night in front of goal Picture: SAM FIELDING / PRiME MEDIA IMAGES

Ahead of the game at the DW Stadium, Town boss Stephen Crainey opted to shuffle his pack a little following the weekend’s agonising draw at Portsmouth.

Paddy Lane was a surprise omission from the 18 on duty, while another weekend scorer Anthony Pilkington and Toto Nsiala had to be content with places on the bench.

Returning were Pompey loanee Callum Johnson, Dan Butterworth and Shayden Morris following the drama at Fratton Park.

It was also a night of landmarks for two Town stars, with keeper Alex Cairns making his 200th league appearance and skipper Danny Andrew his 150th outing in all competitions.

Town made a confident start at the home of their much loftier opponents.

Only six minutes had gone when Morris charged menacingly down the right before firing in a low, angled strike which forced Ben Amos into a smart save.

The woodwork then saved Crainey’s men. Will Keane rose highest to meet McClean’s corner and thumped a header against a post.

Town were matching second-placed Wigan stride for stride, though, and Carl Johnston’s piledriver was kept out by another decent Amos save.

It’s possible Wigan were suffering something of a hangover from their weekend humbling at home by Sunderland, but Town were looking comfortable heading towards the interval.

The hosts’ opening 35 minutes were probably summed up by Max Power’s wildly over-the-top effort when well placed.

It was perhaps typical, then, that Wigan should go in front in the 37th minute, when Keane slotted home from the spot after Johnson had unluckily blocked Tendayi Darikwa’s shot with his arm.

When McClean’s clean 20-yard strike doubled the lead five minutes later, Town were then faced with a mountain to climb.

Crainey hooked the ineffective Butterworth at half-time in favour of youngster Cian Hayes to try to turn the match around.

Unfortunately the change had little effect, and as the hour mark passed it appeared Wigan were in cruise control.

McClean went close again for Leam Richardson’s men as did fellow scorer Keane, with Town struggling to make any real inroads.

Wigan were thwarted by the woodwork again with 18 minutes left.

The dangerous Callum Lang slid in to meet Darikwa’s low cross to the far post only to see his effort hit the post and bounce to safety.

At the other end there were half-hearted appeals for a penalty when Hayes went down but there was only going to be one winner in this clash.

Wigan: Amos, Darikwa (Massey, 86), Whatmough, Watts, Shinnie, Power, Naylor, Keane, McClean, Lang (Tilt 86), Humphrys (Magennis 65); Subs not used: Jones, Edwards, Bennett, Rea.

Fleetwood: Cairns, Johnson, Clarke, Jules, Andrew, Biggins (Garner 65), Johnston, Camps, Morris, Harrison, Butterworth (Hayes 46); Subs not used: O’Hara, Pilkington, Baggley, Nsiala, Boyle.

Referee: Martin Coy.