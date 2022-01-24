Fleetwood boss Stephen Crainey looks forward to Plymouth test: We have top players and we'll get goals

Crainey said of the 2-0 defeat at The Valley, where Town have never won: “When you’re coming to big stadiums like Charlton, when you’re on top you need to take your chances when you get them. We didn’t do that.

“I thought we could have showed a bit of composure in the final third and got a goal or two.

Fleetwood boss Stephen Crainey (right) had plenty to discuss with fellow coach Barry Nicholson after the defeat at Charlton

“But it wasn’t to be today. We’ll dust ourselves down and go again on Tuesday.

“It was just a little bit of composure we were missing. We’ve got top players in that area and in the games coming forward we’ll get goals, I’m sure of it.

“If we keep playing the way we’re playing we’ll be winning games.”

Of Mason Burstow’s opening goal early in the second half, Crainey reflected: “It’s disappointing to concede from a set-play.”

“They got the first contact but we didn’t tidy up from the second contact and then we’re behind.

“The whole team have been really good at set-plays, so we’ll dust ourselves off and go again.”

Fleetwood have the chance to restore their four-point cushion between them and fourth-bottom Morecambe when they play their game in hand at home to Plymouth on Tuesday.

Argyle, promoted from League Two last term, recovered from a dip in form with a good Christmas but have since lost their last two league games. They are now three points outside the play-off zone in seventh spot.