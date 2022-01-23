Stephen Crainey: Fleetwood didn't deserve to lose at Charlton

However, this first loss of 2022 after back-to-back wins pulls them back into the League One relegation battle.

The Cod Army are just a point above the drop zone after Morecambe’s victory over promotion-seeking Wycombe Wanderers.

Ellis Harrison wins a header at Charlton but it wasn't Fleetwood's day in front of goal

“I’m disappointed with losing the game,” said head coach Crainey.

“I genuinely didn’t think we deserved to lose the game. I thought there was nothing in the game, to be fair.

“There’s a set-play and then we’re chasing the game and then we concede in injury-time.

“The lads have given me everything and I think on another day we get something out of the game but it wasn’t to be today.”

The Cod Army started the game the better of the two sides and should have been ahead before the break.

Paddy Lane forced Craig MacGillivray into an early save after Danny Andrew fired a free-kick over the bar.

Lane couldn’t poke home Shayden Morris’ ball across the face of goal before Ellis Harrison headed over late on.

Fleetwood have the chance to restore their four-point cushion over the Shrimps and climb the table when they play their game in hand at home to Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday.